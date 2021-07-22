Pakistan Army to be deployed for AJK elections, ISPR confirms

Pakistan Army will deploy troops in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from July 22 to July 26 under Article 245 of the Constitution to take care of security during the forthcoming general elections.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “Army has been requested by the AJK Election Commission to provide secure environment during AJK elections scheduled on July 25”.

“AJK Police, assisted by law enforcement agencies from other provinces and civil armed forces — including Rangers and the FC — will be employed for smooth and peaceful conduct of AJK elections,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, AJK Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Abdul Rashid Sulehria announced that army and Rangers would be deployed during the polls in order to help the electorate exercise their right to vote in a fear-free atmosphere.

Speaking at a meeting of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) at Kashmir House, he said all resources would be utilised to hold transparent elections.

On Wednesday, it emerged that the political parties taking part in the AJK Legislative Assembly election had agreed to deploy army for security and support.

Reports said that the decision was taken with the heads of all political parties present. Political leaders had asked the CEC for deployment of troops at polling stations to maintain law and order on polling day.

