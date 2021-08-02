Pakistan Army solider martyred in Waziristan terrorist attack

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred in a terrorist attack on a military post in the Ghariom area of the North Waziristan district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists had opened fire on the post, adding: “Own troops responded in a befitting manner”.

During exchange of fire, Naik Ghulam Mustafa, age 37 years, resident of Muzaffarabad, embraced martyrdom.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area,” the ISPR statement read.

On July 15, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a terrorist assault near the coastal town of Pasni in Balochistan.

Terrorists used an improvised explosive device (IED) to attack security personnel, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman, both officers, were martyred in the assault, according to the statement.

“ Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies, cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

“Security forces are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs,” the statement added.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/coas-gen-bajwa-visits-family-of-martyred-captain-basit-on-eids-second-day/