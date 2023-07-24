KARACHI – A Pakistan Army soldier was shot dead in Karachi’s Water Pump Chowrangi, police said Monday.

According to police report, some unidentified persons opened fire at personnel of the Pakistan Army who was in plain clothes. Naqash Tafseer Ali succumbed to injuries as he received a deadly gun wound.

The family members of the deceased told the media that he was going to market and was critically injured in the firing incident.

The army troop was a resident of Karachi’s Orangi Town who visited home for vacations.

At first, rescue officials got information that a man suffered injuries in the firing of muggers. Later, the identity of the victim was identified which prompted the intelligence agency, and senior police officials to visit the hospital and start a probe.

Meanwhile, Naqash’s body has been sent for postmortem while cops are checking footage of adjoining areas to trace the suspects.