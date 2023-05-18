Pakistan Army soldier martyred, militant killed in Bajaur gun battle: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and a militant was neutralized during an exchange of fire in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said gunfire was exchanged between security troops and terrorists, in the general area of Loesam, Bajaur District.

Our troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and one terrorist was sent to hell, ISPR said, and further added that Sepoy Shafiq Ur Rehman – age 23 years, a resident of DI Khan – having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

It mentioned that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any militants found in the area.

Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and these sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the army reaffirmed.

The recent event comes in a series of attacks on security forces as the KP and Balochistan area witnessed serious law and orders situation amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.