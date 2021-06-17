Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack near Turbat airport

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred after terrorists targeted troops near Turbat using small arms, said ISPR in a statement on Thursday.

“As a result of this cowardly act by the miscreants, a brave soldier, Naik Aqeel Abbas, resident of village Mehro Peelo, District Chakwal embraced shahadat,” read the statement.

A large-scale area sanitization operation by FC Balochistan south to hunt the terrorists has been launched.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti state forces cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the military media wing said.

Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.

Earlier this month, four troops of Frontier Corps (FC) were martyred when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off at the Marget-Quetta road.

According to the ISPR, “Terrorists targeted the Frontier Corps troops, employed for the security of the Marget Mines on the Marget-Quetta road using improvised explosive device,”.

The martyred personnel include Subedar Sardar All Khan, Sepoy Musaddaf Hussain, Sepoy Muhammad Anwar and Sepoy Awais Khan.