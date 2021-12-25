Pakistan Army soldier martyred in North Waziristan checkpost attack

RAWALPINDI – A soldier was martyred in North Waziristan’s Shewa area after terrorists targeted a military post, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

The military’s media wing, in a statement, said terrorists fired at the checkpost.

According to the military’s media wing, the troops responded promptly and “effectively engaged the terrorists’ location”. During an exchange of fire, 32-year-old Naik Noor Merjan embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

“Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the statement read.