Pakistan Army troops shot down another Indian spy quadcopter, Inter Services Public Relations said Wednesday.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted, “Pakistan Army troops shot down another Indian spy quadcopter in Satwal Sector on Line of Control on Thursday..

Pakistani troops on Tuesday had lso shot down Indian Spy Quadcopter in Bagh Sector along the LoC.

