GILGIT – A team of the Pakistan Army has successfully rescued the foreign mountaineers stranded near base camp of K2, the world’s second highest peak located in Gilgit Baltistan region.

Reports said one polish and four British mountaineers were stranded at Concordia and Shigar points during their expedition on August 17. They were accompanied by a local guide.

The British climbers were rescued from snow-capped Concordia point while one Polish climber and a local guide were rescued from Shigar.

The rescued climbers have been identified as Britain’s George Hurst, David Cope, Stephen Ryan and Darren Corby, Poland’s Adam and local guide Muhammad Iqbal.

The Pakistan Army troops took swift action after the received information about the climbers being stranded near base camp of K2.

All the mountaineers were rescued in critical condition by using helicopter and were giving timely medical aid as they were facing breathing problem.