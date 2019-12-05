Pakistan Army ready to take on any challenge: COAS

Our correspondent

Bahwalpur

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army is a well-trained force ready to deal with any challenge threatening the country defence.

The remarks were made during his visit to Strike Corps during its winter collective training near Bahawalpur, where he witnessed training exercise for conduct of “transfrontier offensive operations.”

“Strike Corps of Pakistan Army has decisive role during the war. Such exercises enhance confidence for exploiting their optimal combat potential,” the army chief was quoted as saying by ISPR, the military’s media wing.

“Pakistan Army from soldiers to generals is a well trained and battle hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting defence and security of Pakistan.”

The COAS appreciated high standards of training displayed by all participants including PAF and “especially hailed participation and display of high standard of training by the contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF)”.

Senior corps commanders, IG Training and Evaluation, commander Army Air Defence Command, senior PAF officers and Deputy Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Major General Ahmed Bin Abdullah Al Moqrin were also present on the occasion.