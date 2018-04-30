Pakistan Army provides Rs 6.8m scholarship to Baloch students

LAHORE : Pakistan Army’s Southern Command has provided scholarship of Rs 6.8 million to 36 students of Balochistan studying in various evening programmes at Punjab University.

In this regard, a cheaque distribution ceremony was held at committee room of Vice Chancellor’s office here on Monday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen, university officials and students from Balochistan headed by Izhar Hameed Baloch were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen said that PU would play its role to promote provincial harmony in the country. She said that Punjab University had taken a historical step of providing special quota for Balochistani students in order to provide them with the best opportunity to get higher education free of cost in the morning programs.

She said that Balochistani students were full of talent and advised them to focus on their studies and benefit from this golden opportunity. She thanked Southern Command of Pakistan Army for extending financial help to PU students from Balochistan and hoped that this help would continue in future.

Izhar Hameed Baloch thanked former Corps Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Amir Riaz for playing his role in providing financial assistance to Balochistani students. He said that this amount would be used to pay fee of Balochistani students studying in various evening programs and pay specific hostel dues of some morning students.

Orignally published by INP