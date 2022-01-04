Pakistan Army launches rescue operation after heavy rains hit Gwadar, Turbat

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army troops helped the city administration in rescue operations as the heavy rain battered coastal areas of Balochistan, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

Heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday caused urban flooding in low-lying areas of Gwadar and Turbat, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Army troops immediately assisted the civil administration in rescue and relief efforts including dewatering of various areas and shifting people stranded in water through boats, it added.

Food and shelter were provided along with Coastal Highway, Pasni, Surbandar, Nigore, and Jiwani areas, ISPR said.