Pakistan Army grabs 7th position in latest world rankings

LAHORE – Pakistan Army has moved to seventh place in the list of most powerful armies in the world, according to the Military Strength Rankings 2023.

Earlier, they grabbed the 15th, 10th, and 9th positions in the Military Strength Rankings of 2020, 2021, and 2022 respectively.

The United States of America continued to occupy the top position followed by Russia, China, India, the United Kingdom and South Korea in the list of 145 countries selected for the Global Fire Power review.

As such, Pakistan Army has jumped up eight places within a short span of three years.

Turkish Army has been ranked 11th, Australia 16th while Iran has been placed at 17th place.

Bhutan’s army is in the last 145th spot.

Military Strength Index has provided a unique display of data concerning modern army powers, and its results incorporate values related to manpower, equipment, natural resources, finances, and geography represented by 60+ individual factors used in formulating the finalized GFP ranks.