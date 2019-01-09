Pakistan Army deters war, guarantees peace: COAS

Lauds operational preparedness of armed forces

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited formations of Bahawalpur Corps during their winter collective training.

COAS witnessed manoeuvre of mechanised formation as part of Defensive Corps’ operations against conventional threat.

Later COAS also visited position of an infantry formation in Fort Abbas Sector along Eastern Border.

COAS expressed his satisfaction on high standards of training and operational preparedness.

While interacting with officers and troops, COAS appreciated their high morale. COAS said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and looks forward to peace within and peace without in line with the vision of Father of the Nation.

COAS said that a well equipped, well trained and professionally competent Army deters war and guarantees peace. Pakistan Army is one such force which has become battle hardened through its combat experience against terrorism, COAS remarked.

Commander Bahawalpur Corps and Inspector General Training and Evaluation accompanied COAS.

