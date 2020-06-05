Pakistan Army destroys ‘8th Indian spy drone this year’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Army on Friday shot down an Indian spy drone that intruded into the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC), Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.

“Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along LOC. The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LOC,” the military spokesman twitted.

This is the third Indian spy drone the Pakistan forces have intercepted and destroyed near the de facto border in almost 10 days period.

“This is 8th Indian Quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year.” Last month, two Indian drones were brought down in the Rakhchikri Sector and Nekrun Sector of the heavily militarised zone after it intruded into the Pakistani territory, according to the ISPR.

Indian ceasefire violations along LoC have witnessed a surge since the abrogation of constitutional status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) in August last year.

On Wednesday, Major General Iftikhar had warned that India was planning a false flag operation against Pakistan and the results of any misadventure would be “beyond anyone’s control” and would be responded with full force. He had also said that the situation along LoC is worrisome and India has violated the ceasefire agreement many times during recent times. “This year 1,229 ceasefire violations took place and seven civilians were martyred.