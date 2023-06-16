Pakistan Army clinches second spot in UK’s Pace Sticking Competition

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army secured second position in an international military drill competition known as the ‘Pace Sticking Competition’ held at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul participated in the International Pace Sticking Competition, a prestigious military event that involves the skillful performance of pace sticking, nad drill techniques used by the UK armed forces.

Havaldar Nauman from Punjab Regiment turned out to be the best individual Drill Sergeant. The audience also commended Pakistan’s drill squad for excellent performance.

At the competition, at least sixteen squads, from across the globe, took part in the competition, whereas five Drill Sergeants from Pakistan participated in the event.

For the unversed, Pakistan Army bagged the top position for three consecutive years in 2018, 2019, and 2020. The international competition was not held in 2021 in the wake of Covid pandemic. In recent years, PMA Kakul team secured second place.

