Pakistan Army Chief vows to crush terrorism with full force

PESHAWAR – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited Peshawar Police Lines on Friday, days after more than 100 people mostly policemen were killed in a ghastly attack.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the country’s top general pledged to work together to crush the menace of terrorism.

ISPR said COAS reiterated to establish long-lasting peace as he commended the valor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s police and other law enforcing agencies in the war against terrorism.

During his visit to the northern city, COAS interacted with police officers and showered praises for fighting on the front lines in the war.

The country’s top civil and military leadership flocked to KP to attend the apex committee meeting, where the forum renewed its pledge to eliminate terrorism in all forms. The apex committee discussed that the federal government and provinces would adopt a uniform strategy to counter-terrorism.

Earlier this week, Pakistan witnessed the deadliest attack in which a militant in the guise of a police uniform infiltrated the heavily guarded compound and killed over a hundred people.