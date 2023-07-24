RAWALPINDI – US Central Command chief General Michael Erik Kurilla called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, the military’s media wing said Monday.

Inter-Services Public Relations said the US Central Command chief had one on one meeting with COAS at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ).

The statement said both sides shed light on mutual interest, regional security situation, and defense ties.

COAS Asim Munir, and General Kurilla discussed strategies to enhance bilateral ties in various fields further.

Centcom commander also acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts in fight against terrorism and Islamabad’s commitment to bring peace and stability to the region.

US forces commander visited Pakistan for the second time; he first visited Pakistan in December last year. Earlier, he called on Army’s top brass to discuss mutual interest, regional stability, and security cooperation.