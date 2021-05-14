Pakistan Army chief spends second day of Eid with troops at Western border

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday spent the second day of Eid with troops deployed on the Western border at Timergara Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS, during the visit, was briefed on the security situation and measures being undertaken to ensure effective management of the Pak-Afghan international border.

While interacting with troops, the COAS appreciated their vigilance, preparedness, and high state of morale.

“COAS said that terrorists would never be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace in these areas. Pakistan Army and LEAs will do whatever it takes till the job is fully accomplished.”

HE paid rich tributes to the martyrs who had rendered supreme sacrifices for the defence of the country.

The army chief also hailed the troops for their contribution in aid of civil administration to control the COVID-19 pandemic and directed strict adherence to SOPs in this regard.

Earlier on arrival, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood had received the army chief.

