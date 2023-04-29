Army Chief remains resolute to strengthen bond with people, crushing enemy’s bid to create rift

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reiterated to solidify the bond between the armed forces and the Pakistani people as he mentioned that enemies were hell-bent upon driving a wedge between the army and the public.

Addressing the passing out parade of the Pakistan Military Academy Long Course, Gen Asim said nothing is more sacred than the safety and security of our people, and he stated that no duty was more binding than the defence of the motherland.

“Remember, people are central to the unity of the state and our future, as well as progress, depends on internal cohesion, democracy and constitutionalism,” he said, adding that armed forces were determined to take all necessary measures to counter internal and external threats.

COAS maintained that Pakistani forces have the capability and capacity to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity and we are well aware of the ways and means to do it…I assure the people of Pakistan that we will never hesitate in rendering any and every sacrifice necessary for the defence of our sacred motherland.” He also warned that efforts for peace should never be taken as a sign of weakness.

In his maiden speech at Pakistan Military Academy as top general, COAS said forces defeated organised terrorism as an existential threat, saying the plague still posed a significant threat to society. There was no room for the spoilers of Pakistan’s great enterprise and vowed to foil any attempts aimed at causing instability or terrorism, he added.

He stressed that Pakistan and its armed forces aimed to mitigate current and future challenges, and maintained that we would never shy away from sacrifices to stabilise, secure and safeguard the future of upcoming generations.

Referring to the ideology of Father of the Nation, COAS said the army adhered to Quaid’s vision of making no distinctions based on caste, colour, creed, gender or geography, and stated that the ideology of the South Asian nation was rooted in the principles of the Islam and the golden values of unity, faith, and discipline.

Army Chief said the South Asian nation believed in harmonious coexistence with all countries, while commending recent regional engagement and peace initiatives, expressing hope that they would bring about a positive impact on the state of peace.

Pakistan’s stability was inextricably linked to the stability, security, and peace of Afghanistan, COAS said, adding that Pakistan’s support for negotiation was evidence of its pledge to a peaceful, economically integrated and prosperous region.

No other nation had been as hospitable to its neighbours as Pakistan, Gen Asim said and maintained that the country hosted approximately 5 million refugees over four decades.

Sharing his stance on the long-standing Kashmir dispute, COAS said Islamabad will continue political, moral, and diplomatic support for our Kashmiri brothers. “Pakistan will always stand with the people of Kashmir for their historic struggle for basic human rights and their right to self-determination,” he said.