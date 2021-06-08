Pakistan Army chief offers assistance to Azerbaijan in defence-related fields

RAWALPINDI – The Commander of Azerbaijan’s naval forces Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including defence, training, security cooperation between both countries, and the overall regional security situation were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Azerbaijan and also offered all possible assistance and cooperation in the development and defence-related fields.

Pakistan Army chief also commended the thorough professionalism and valour of the Azribajan forces. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing diplomatic / security cooperation in various fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan and its sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

