Pakistan Army chief lauds combat readiness of troops during LOC visit

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LOC), the military’s media wing said Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said the top general was briefed on the situation along the Line of Control and the operational preparedness of the deployed formations.

Gen Asim interacted with officials and soldiers on the forward positions, and emphasised upon troops to extend all-out support to the local population, remain steadfast, and discharge duties with utmost sincerity and devotion, ISPR said.

COAS showered praise on officers and front-line soldiers for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness, and high state of morale.

Armed forces are resolved to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of South Asian nation against all threats and are determined to support the cause of Kashmiris and seek resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with resolutions of the United Nations, ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

On his arrival at LOC, Army Chief was received by the Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps.