Pakistan Army chief lands in Kabul for key meetings with Afghan leadership

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday reached Afghanistan to hold a meeting with the country’s top leadership, reported Afghan media.

The premier landed at Kabul airport where he was received by Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib.

The army chief is scheduled to meet Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, and other officials. The tour comes at a time when the country witnessed a surge in violence while the US has started the withdrawal of troops.

In the ongoing Afghan peace process, Pakistan is considered a key player as the peace in Afghanistan will ensure peace in Pakistan.

Earlier today, General Sir Patrick Nicholas, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the United Kingdom Army, called on the Pakistan Army chief at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday to discuss regional security issues, especially developments in the Afghan peace process, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announcement.

The Afghan Peace Process, stability and defense cooperation, as well as the changing global geostrategic situation, were all addressed, according to the Pakistan Military’s media arm.

The COAS also expressed his condolences on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, saying that the world had lost a valued comrade.

General Patrick praised the Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in the war against terrorism and efforts to bring peace and stability to the country, especially the Afghan Peace Process, on the occasion.

The army chief expressed his gratitude to the visiting dignitary and stated that the Pakistan Army values its good ties with the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has announced that they would commit to a three-day ceasefire for the Islamic religious holiday of Eid.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/troops-withdrawal-from-afghanistan-without-peace-deal-to-dent-regional-security/