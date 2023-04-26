Pakistan Army Chief discusses security, military ties with Chinese commander during maiden visit

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on his maiden day of the official visit to China visited the headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said top Pakistani commander Gen Asim Munir called on the PLA commander and discussed regional stability and military ties.

COAS Bajwa, who is on a maiden visit to China, arrived in the East Asian nation on Tuesday. Upon his arrival at the PLA headquarters, Gen Asim was warmly welcomed and presented with a guard of honour.

ISPR said Army Chief reviewed the smartly turned-out contingent which was later followed by a detailed meeting with the Commander of the PLA Army. Two commanders reaffirmed the need to maintain peace and stability in the region while promoting military-to-military cooperation.

At PLA, COAS also observed a demonstration of the soldiers’ operational capabilities and hailed the high standards of training and professionalism demonstrated by the armed forces of neighboring state.

Gen Asim’s maiden visit to China includes a series of meetings with top military leaders aimed at further boosting existing ties. Today’s meeting is likely to be followed by further discussions on enhancing military ties and promoting greater collaboration in the areas of defence and security, ISPR said.

COAS embarked on his fourth visit since his appointment, earlier he visited UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom where he held meetings with the top leadership.