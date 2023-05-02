Pakistan Army Chief, DG ISI call on PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Nadeem Anjum called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

The country’s top general and spymaster called on PM Sharif at the Prime Minister house, media reports claimed.

During the meeting, the country’s intelligence and military officials briefed the premier on counter-terrorism operations while issues related to internal and external security also come under discussion.

Prime Minister House and the military’s media wing have not shared any press release about the high-level meeting and only mainstream media reported the development quoting their sources.

Last month, Pakistan’s civil and military officials decided to conduct an all-out comprehensive operation to rid the country of the menace of terrorism. PM Sharif presided over the body’s meeting which was attended by COAS Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, services chiefs, and chief ministers.

Officials decided to launch an all-out comprehensive operation to get rid of the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigour and determination. All participants also emphasised the need for comprehensive national security, with a focus on relief for the people.

More to follow…