Pakistan Army Chief, China’s State Councilor agree to boost military ties for regional peace

BEIJING – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir held a meeting on Friday with China’s State Councilor Wang Yi as part of his official visit to the East Asian nation country, with both sides agreeing to enhance military ties.

Islamabad and Beijing reaffirmed their all-weather strategic partnership and underlined the importance of their strong defense cooperation for peace and stability in the region.

COAS Gen Asim Munir on Friday held a meeting with Wang Yi, director of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee during his four-day official visit to China. Both sides reaffirmed Pakistan-China's all-weather strategic partnership and… pic.twitter.com/pbamxw1Vn1 — Pakistan Observer (@pakobserver) April 28, 2023

Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moin ul Haque also shared the details of the meeting in a social media post.

An excellent meeting of COAS Gen Asim Munir with State Councilor Wang Yi. The two sides reaffirmed 🇨🇳 🇵🇰 all-weather strategic partnership and underlined the importance of their strong defense cooperation for peace and stability in the region.@OfficialDGISPR @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/FQFTATzL3o — Moin ul Haque (@PakAmbChina) April 28, 2023

Army chief’s crucial China visit

Pakistan’s top general is in China on a four-day trip to enhance bilateral military relations. During the visit, COAS called on the commander of the Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) at the PLA Headquarters.

Gen Asim was presented with the guard of honor and later he reviewed a smartly turned-out contingent. In the detailed meeting with the Chinese commander, he exchanged views on the “regional security situation”. Both officials also reiterated enhancing military-to-military cooperation, the ISPR said.