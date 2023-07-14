RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Friday reached Iran on a two-day official visit.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Army Chief Asim Munir will interact with top Iranian civil and military leadership.

Gen Asim will exchange thoughts on defence and security cooperation with the Iranian officials.

Islamabad and Tehran had a long history of diplomatic and defence ties as the relationship between the neighboring states has been shaped by their shared border, cultural affinities, and geopolitical considerations.

There have been periods of cooperation between two sides as Pakistan and Iran remained engaged in various defense-related collaborations.

In recent times, defense ties between Pakistan and Iran focused on joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, and border security while the duo are interested to enhance bilateral defense ties. High-level military delegations exchanged visits, and there have been efforts to strengthen cooperation in counterterrorism operations and intelligence sharing along the shared border.