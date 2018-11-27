Pakistan arms for peaceful intent: Alvi

Says weapons never to be used for offence; Opens Defence Expo IDEAS 2018

Karachi

Pakistan’s weapons are for peaceful intent, said President Arif Alvi while inaugurating four-day 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2018 here on Tuesday.

The exhibition was attended by chiefs of three armed forces, Sindh Governor, Chief Minister, political leaders, diplomats from friendly countries, military attaché, analysts and high ranking civil and military officers.

The president said that Pakistan Army is the best force in the world and praised its sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He asserted that Pakistan desires peace and its weapons are solely for the purpose of defence and not for aggression.

The president reiterated that they will take every step for national security.

Hailing the sacrifices of armed forces and the people in the war on terrorism, the president said the armed forces have secured the country from terrorism.

He said that Pakistan’s armed forces are the only organization which has the most experience in dealing with the menace.

Pakistan is building state of the art defence equipment including JF-17 thunder fighter jets, Mushshak and tanks, he added.

Dr Arif Alvi said our nuclear deterrence is also to ensure that nobody looks at us with an evil eye.

He stressed for resolution of all regional disputes in a peaceful manner.

Voicing concerns over the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, President maintained that Indian side cannot suppress voice of Kashmiri people through the use of brute force.

President invited India on the negotiating table as war is not an option.

He said Pakistan offers business friendly environment for investment and the private sector should come forward for investment in production of defence related equipment.

President Alvi stressed that a strong and stable economy is also vital for defence of the country.

Referring to the Afghan refugees, the President said the world has forgotten them but Pakistan is still hosting them.

More than 522 foreign and national companies and 262 delegations from 50 countries including China, Russia, USA, France, Germany, Turkey, Poland, South Korea and host Pakistan have established their exclusive country pavilions to display their productions in one of the largest Defence Exhibitions of the region.

At least 14 countries displayed their defence products. Six air chiefs of various countries are specially participating in the expo.

Pakistan Air Force is also showcasing indigenously manufactured products in the event.

The defence exhibition will be attended by 262 high level delegations from 51 countries, officials of the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) said.

In IDEAS 2018, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Jordon, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, Ukraine, and US have established their exclusive country pavilion at the expo.

