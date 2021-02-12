Pakistan approves Chinese CanSino vaccine for emergency use

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan has approved China’s CanSinoBio Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Friday.

“Yes, Correct,” Sultan said after being asked to confirm that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had met and approved the vaccine.

CanSinoBio last week released interim efficacy results of a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases and a 90.98% success rate in stopping severe infections.

“Clinical trial data (phase-3) of a one-dose Ad5-nCoV vaccine for Covid (Cansino Bio) received. Interim analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee shows 65.7% efficacy at preventing symptomatic cases.