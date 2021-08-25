Pakistan approaches Interpol to bring back ex-envoy Hussain Haqqani from US

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has reportedly sent a letter to Interpol, seeking the extradition of Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US Hussain Haqqani in a case related to misuse of authority and embezzlement of funds.

Media reports citing sources claimed that FIA has asked Interpol to issue red warrants for Haqqani, who is staying in the US.

In March 2018, FIA had registered a case against the former envoy accusing him of committing “criminal breach of trust, misuse of authority and embezzlement of funds”.

The offences, according to the investigation agency, had occurred at the Pakistan Embassy in the US.

The case had been registered under Section 3,4, 409, 420, and 109 of Pakistan Penal Code following an inquiry conducted by the anti-corruption establishment.

Haqqani is also the principal suspect in the Memogate scandal.

During the same year, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had issued an arrest warrant for the former envoy.

In 2012, a judicial commission had held Haqqani guilty of authoring the controversial memorandum and said that he “is not loyal to the country”.

More info to follow…