Pakistan apprises US to address concerns for moving forward: FO

ISLAMABAD, : Pakistan has apprised the United States about its serious concerns which need to be addressed for moving forward.

Talking to a private news channel, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said that there is a need to find common ground in diplomacy, for resolving the issues.

He said that Pakistan is facing serious problems from the elements carrying out attacking from Afghanistan’s soil.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has also apprised the US to help resolve the matter of Afghan refugees.

Orignally published by NNI