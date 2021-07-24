Pakistan “appreciates” US announcement to send 3MN doses of Moderna through COVAX

The government of Pakistan stated on Friday that it “deeply appreciates” the announcement by the United States that it will deliver three million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan via the UN’s COVAX vaccine-sharing programme.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, added: “These vaccines will give a boost to the ongoing vaccination drive in Pakistan.”

“This considerate gesture is part of the continued assistance that the US has provided to Pakistan to support our COVID relief and prevention efforts,” he said.

“We look forward to our continued cooperation with the US in our fight against the pandemic,” the statement added.

Last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated that the Biden administration will donate 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the rest of the world by the end of June.

“Thanks to the President’s commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will begin to ship to Peru from the United States, and 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will ship to Pakistan,” Psaki said.

On July 2, a shipment of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Pakistan, marking the first time the vaccine has arrived in the country.

Following that, the government stated that the Moderna vaccine will be available at certain immunisation centres throughout the country beginning July 5.

To be eligible for the Moderna vaccination, you must meet certain criteria.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has laid forth the requirements for receiving the Moderna vaccination.

The vaccination will be given to the following groups, as long as they are 18 years old or older and have not received any other COVID-19 vaccines presently available.

A. Those who have comorbid diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, congestive heart failure, renal failure, chronic liver disease, cancer, and so on.

– Those who are immunosuppressed on a long-term basis

1. Post organ transplantation, the patient may receive the vaccine 3 months after transplantation procedure.

2. Post chemotherapy, the patient may receive the vaccine 28 days after chemotherapy.

B. Individuals with a mandatory requirement of vaccination for travel

– Overseas workers who have a mandatory need for travel for employment overseas with valid work visas/iqama in a country where Chinese vaccines are not accepted at present

– Students

– Those travelling for official or business purposes

Women who are pregnant and lactating, falling under the above-listed categories CAN receive the Moderna vaccine.

