Pakistan anti-terror effort yielded ‘some success’: US

Observer Report

Washington

Pakistan’s continuing operation against terrorism “have had some success in reducing violence from militant, sectarian, terrorist, and separatist groups,” said a report prepared by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

The report was submitted to US Senate’s Armed Services Committee on Tuesday stating, “Islamabad is likely to proceed with its counterinsurgency operations and border management efforts along its western border while sustaining counterterrorism and paramilitary operations throughout the country”.

“These efforts have had some success in reducing violence from militant, sectarian, terrorist, and separatist groups, but Pakistan will look to the United States and the Afghan government for support against anti-Pakistan fighters in Afghanistan,” it added.

A shift in the US stance comes after President Donald Trump came down hard on Pakistan while announcing South Asia strategy and accused it of providing shelter to terrorists. He also alleged Pakistan of being liar and deceitful with the start of New Year, halting military assistance to Islamabad.

The Worldwide Threat Assessment update stated, “Pakistan is increasing its nuclear stockpile and developing tactical nuclear weapons and new ballistic missile systems”. In January 2017, Pakistan conducted the first test launch of its nuclear-capable Ababeel ballistic missile, demonstrating South Asia’s first MIRV payload, and in early July, Pakistan demonstrated an expanded-range Nasr CRBM.