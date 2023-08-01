ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday announced a massive increase in petroleum prices for first fortnight of August 2023.

Addressing a press conference, he said petrol price has been increased by Rs19.95 and diesel price by 19.90 per litre.

He said the changes had been made keeping in view the upward trend in the international market.

The new price of petrol has been fixe as Rs272.95 per litre while the price of high speed diesel has surged to Rs273.40.

The minister said the latest petrol and diesel prices will come into effect immediately, adding that the changes had been made keeping in view the upward trend in the international market.

