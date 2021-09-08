Pakistan announces to send humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to dispatch humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that three C-130s are being dispatched to Afghanistan. After the first immediate tranche through air, further supplies would continue through land routes.

Pakistan would continue to do its best to help Afghan brethren during the prevalent challenging environment.

Pakistan also urges the international community to play its role in helping the people of Afghanistan to avert possible humanitarian crisis.

Responding to announcement of interim setup in Afghanistan, FO said: “We continue to closely follow the evolving situation in Afghanistan”.

“We have noted the latest announcement about formation of interim political set-up in Kabul, which would address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan.

“We hope that the new political dispensation will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan as well as work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people,” read the statement.

Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

