Pakistan announces to send aid to Palestine amid Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tuesday announced to send medical aid to Palestine on humanitarian grounds as people there facing a medical emergency due to ongoing airstrikes and ground attacks by Israel forces in Gaza and West Bank.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the prime minister had given leadership to the Muslim Ummah since the Palestine issue has surfaced.

He said that the premier is following the policy of Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali on Palestine in true essence.

The minister said that the Palestinian leadership has also acknowledged Pakistan’s stance on the matter of Palestine, adding that Pakistan will be observing solidarity day with the Palestinians on Friday.

While talking about the probe into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, Fawad claimed that no member of the cabinet is involved in the corruption.

He said that the project was realigned to provide financial benefits to some housing societies.

He said Zulfi Bukhari had already resigned as Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis on high moral ground and he has nothing to do with the scandal.

He said Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan also does not own any property close to the project.

