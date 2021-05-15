Pakistan announces to ease COVID restrictions as Eid holidays end today

ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operations Center, the top coronavirus monitoring body of Pakistan, has decided to ease restrictions imposed during the Eid holiday to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar on Saturday. The government had announced Eid holidays from May 10 to May 15.

The forum decided to restore inter-city and intra-city transport from tomorrow (Sunday) while all markets and shops will be allowed open till 8pm from Monday.

The forum also decided that all offices will resume normal working from Monday with 50 percent staff.

Expressing satisfaction over the implementation of SOPs, NCOC decided to restore Pakistan Railways’ operations with 70 percent occupancy.

The NCOC will hold the next meeting on Wednesday to review the implementation of the SOPs.

Earlier this month, the federal government had announced restrictions under ‘stay home stay safe policy’ to avoid the spread of the virus during Eid holidays.

On Saturday, Pakistan has reported two-month low coronavirus cases in a single day.

As per NCOC data, at least 83 people died of the COVID-19 while 1,531 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan conducted nearly 30,248 tests, while the positivity ratio decreased to 5.06 percent.

The total death toll from the novel coronavirus has climbed to 19,467.

