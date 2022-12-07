Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed a 20-member squad for the inaugural edition of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup.

The tournament will be played in South Africa from 14th to 29th January 2023.

Out of the 20-strong contingent, 15 players are travelling as squad players while 5 members will serve as reserves.

Pakistan Squad for the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup:

Aroob Shah (Captain) (Sindh), Aliza Khan (Sindh), Anosha Nasir (Sindh), Areesha Noor (Central Punjab), Eyman Fatima (Central Punjab), Haleema Azeem Dar (Central Punjab), Haniah Ahmer (Sindh), Laiba Nasir (Central Punjab), Mahnoor Aftab (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Quratulain Ahsen (Central Punjab), Rida Aslam (Central Punjab), Shawaal Zulfiqar (Central Punjab), Warda Yousaf (Central Punjab), Zaib-un-Nisa (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Zamina Tahir (Central Punjab)

Reserves: Aqsa Yousaf (Southern Punjab), Dina Razvi (Sindh), Maham Anees (Northern), Muskan Abid (Central Punjab) and Tahzeeb Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Support staff: Aisha Jalil (Manager), Mohsin Kamal (Head coach), Muhammad Kamran Hussain (Assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (Strength and Conditioning coach), Muhammad Usman Shahid (Analyst), Rabia Siddiq (Physiotherapist) and Dr Hafiz Salman Asif (Team Doctor).

This year’s Women U19 T20 Tournament which was held at Lahore Country Club was used as the criteria for selection according to women’s selector Asmavia Iqbal.

The players then underwent two skills and training camps at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre, Multan in September and at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre, Karachi in November to sharpen their skills ahead of the tournament.

Pakistan will face Rwanda on January 15th, England on January 17th and Zimbabwe on January 19th during the group stages.