Pakistan will face New Zealand and Bangladesh in a tri-series in October as a preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the country’s participation in the tournament that will run from 7-14th October in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The T20I World Cup will start on the 16th of the same month in Australia.

Number-three ranked Pakistan will take on number-eight ranked Bangladesh on 7th October and number-six ranked New Zealand the following day and will face the same opposition in the second round of matches on 11th (New Zealand) and 13 October (Bangladesh), with the final scheduled for Friday, 14 October.

After the tri-series, Pakistan will open its World Cup campaign against India in Melbourne on 23 October.

The Green shirts will take on the two qualifiers on 27 and 30 October in Perth, before facing South Africa on 3rd November in Sydney and Bangladesh on 6th November in Adelaide.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam: “I am pleased that we will be featuring in the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us to arrive early and not only acclimatize for the T20 World Cup in Australia but also give final touches to our preparations.

“I missed the last series in New Zealand due to a thumb injury and look forward to playing cricket in Christchurch against two good oppositions.”

Pakistan will depart for Christchurch on 4 October after completing their seven-match T20I series against England on 2 October.

Prior to the England series, Pakistan will take part in the ACC T20 Asia Cup, which is scheduled in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from 27 August to 11 September.

Pakistan tri-series itinerary:

7 Oct –Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (1200 PST)

8 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (1200 PST)

9 Oct – Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)

11 Oct – New Zealand v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)

12 Oct – Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)

13 Oct –Bangladesh v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)

14 Oct – Final, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)