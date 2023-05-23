Pakistan announces public holiday on May 25

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a public holiday on May 25 on the account of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan.

The public holiday was announced to pay homage and respect to the martyrs of the armed forces who rendered their lives for the motherland.

To mark the day, a main ceremony will also be held at Army General Headquarters (GHQ). Ceremonies of Quran recitation and prayers for fallen heroes will be arranged across Pakistan.

Masses will pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Police, and other law enforcement agencies who laid down their lives to maintain peace in the country which is battling terrorism.

Meanwhile, a number of commemorative ceremonies will be held at martyrs memorials at Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Naval Headquarters (PN), and Police Yadgar-e-Suhuda including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and all provincial capitals.