Pakistan announces new visa policies for Chinese

Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed, the Interior Minister, announced a new visa policy for Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects, saying they would be given a work visa for a minimum of two years.

This was revealed by the minister at his Thursday meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong. According to a statement from the Ministry of Interior, the two spoke about topics of mutual interest to Pakistan and China, including the CPEC projects, bilateral ties, and visa facilitation for Chinese nationals.

The minister expressed his joy at the end of Pakistan’s 70-year diplomatic relationship with China. Rasheed said at the time that the government had authorized a new visa policy for Chinese nationals.

Chinese individuals will now be awarded two-year work visas from different embassies within 48 hours, according to the minister, who added that a unique visa category has been formed for Chinese people involved in CPEC projects.

He said that the government has assured that specific desks are set up at airports to assist Chinese nationals.

Rong commended the Pakistani government for taking measures to make it easier for Chinese employees to get visas, saying that this would help the two countries bilateral relations grow stronger and provide more employment opportunities and investment in Pakistan.

Rong praised Pakistan’s efforts to contain the pandemic, while Rasheed thanked the Chinese government for sending coronavirus vaccinations to Pakistan.

