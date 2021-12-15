Pakistan announces loan facility for 30,000 new businesses under Aasan Finance Schme

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced to launch ‘Aasan Fiance Scheme’ to strengthen the country’s industrial and manufacturing base.

Flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar during a press conference said that the Aasan Finance Scheme is being taken under the news comprehensive Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) policy.

He said that the policy will help extending facilitation and incentives to promote the growth of small and medium enterprises.

He said that ‘Aasan Finance Scheme’ will ensure easy access of capital to the industries, adding that loan up to Rs10 million will be provided without any collateral for the establishment of 30,000 new businesses. He said a land of 4200 acre has been allocated which will be provided to the entrepreneurs on easy installments.

Under the SME policy, productive businesses will be given 57 to 83% special exemptions in taxes. He said special exemption in taxes will be given to women entrepreneurs in order to ensure their greater participation in businesses, state broadcaster reported.

He said that the government had set aside Rs30 billion for SME Authority for a period of five years.

