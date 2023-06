ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday announced Eid Ul Azha 2023, said a notification issued by the cabinet division today.

According to the official order, the offices that are observing five days working a week will avail Eid holidays from June 29 and June 30 (Thursday and Friday).

However, the offices that are working 6 days a week will enjoy the holidays from June 29 to 1 July.

The country is celebrating Eidul Azha on June 29 (Thursday).