Pakistan announces Eid Al Adha holidays

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved three-day holidays on account of Eid-ul-Adha, said Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The holidays will begin on Tuesday, July 20 and ending on Thursday, July 22.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference said that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had proposed five holidays but the cabinet has granted only three holidays.

On Monday, the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to the prime minister, suggesting the four Eid holidays.