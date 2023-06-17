Pakistan announces big cut in LPG price

ISLAMABAD – OGRA’s historic decision on Saturday broke the back of the LPG mafia by making a dramatic drop in LPG prices, from Rs 350 to Rs 210 per kg.

According to Irfan Khokhar, chairman of LPG Distribution Association, Sui Southern Gas Company did black marketing worth billions of rupees, but OGRA held a hearing in this regard and issued a detailed decision after notification, according to OGRA’s decision.

Now local and imported LPG will be sold at the same price. Talking to Pakistan Observer a consumer Anwar Khan said that it was a very good decision for the poor who were already facing an unprecedented inflation. He was of the view that more such decisions were need of hour to let the poor make both ends meet.

Chairman LPG Distribution Association also termed it a good decision to get the mafia in limits. He was of the view that the gas was being sold at the rate of Rs. 450 per Kg but now it would be available on Rs. 200 per Kg which means that mafia was getting illegal profit of Rs. 250 per kg. He said that tons of gas was being used on daily basis in the country.