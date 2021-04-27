Covid-19: Pakistan announces ban on tourism during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced to impose a complete ban on tourism starting from May 8 to 16, means public will not be able to visit tourist spots during Eid holidays.

The decisions were taken in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

A press release issued by the interior ministry announced “closure of tourist resorts, public parks and hotels in / around tourist spots.

The NCOC also announced to ban inter-provincial and inter-city transport during the Eid holidays however, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will be exempted from travel restrictions.

“Travel nodes leading to tourist spots [will also remain] closed; focus on [the areas of] Murree, Galiyat, Swat-Kalam, Sea View/beaches and the Northern Areas [will remain],” stated the press release.

It has also been decided that there will no suspension of electricity during Eid holidays.

Pakistan records over 4,400 infections in a day

Pakistan’s worsening coronavirus situation appears to be escalating, with over 4,400 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 804,939 on Tuesday.

Pakistan conducted 43,981 coronavirus tests, of which 4,487 were positive, according to the government’s database for monitoring the virus’s spread.

With 142 new deaths, Pakistan’s overall coronavirus death count now stands at 17,329. With 107 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, Punjab has the highest death toll.

With 87,794 active cases, the country’s positivity rate has risen to 10.2 percent, whereas the total number of recoveries has hit 699,816.

According to a health ministry spokesperson, no cases of the Indian covid-19 have yet been identified in Pakistan; however, Pakistan is reportedly registering cases of the UK’s new coronavirus variant, the first three of which were reported in Karachi in December last year.

The spokesperson also said that land and air travel are currently prohibited from India as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the Indian strain of covid-19.

The government has imposed a series of controls in order to mitigate the damages suffered as the third outbreak of coronavirus intensifies.

