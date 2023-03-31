Pakistan annonces petroleum prices for April 2023

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Friday that petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged for the first fortnight of April 2023.

The price of per litre petrol will remain the same at Rs272 and diesel’s Rs293, the minister said as the nation was expecting a cut in prices of these commodities due to a downward trend in the international market.

The price of light diesel oil and kerosene oil has been decreased by Rs10 per litre to Rs174.68 and Rs180.29 respectively.

Earlier, the people expected a price cut of Rs.15 rupees per litre from April 1, 2023.