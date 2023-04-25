Pakistan and New Zealand have decided to make a few changes to their ODI squads ahead of the five-match series between the two sides.

The Green Shirts have included wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Haris in the squad which takes their player tally to 17. Haris has represented Pakistan in four ODIs and nine T20Is already.

New Zealand, meanwhile, has decided to include Mark Chapman in their squad for the ODI series courtesy of his brilliant performances in the T20I series.

Chapman scored an unbeaten 104 in the final T20I against Pakistan to help the Kiwis level the series at 2-2 despite being short on star power. He was also named the Player of the Series after scoring 290 runs in the five matches, the most by any player in a five-game T20I series.

The ODI series between the two sides will start on April 27th at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium before the action shifts to Karachi for the final three games.

Pakistan squad for the ODI series against New Zealand:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

New Zealand squad:

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young