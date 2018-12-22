Pakistan and its water scarcity

Sehrish Ashiq

WATER is one precious source on which life sustains. It is essential for the survival and sustainability, as existence of human life without water is unthinkable. Pakistan is currently facing a grave issue of water inadequacy and in coming years, it is becoming more and more challenging to be dealt with. Water level across the country is dropping rapidly which is yet another serious concern. The most affected area of the country is Baluchistan, where the level has alarmingly dropped to 1000 ft which was earlier 300 ft. With the growing population of the country, the need for managing more water resources is relentless and inevitable. However, the reasons behind Pakistan’s water scarcity need to be identified and questioned. The very first reason is the country’s inability and failure to build and conserve large number of water reservoirs or dams during last few decades. India is also building dams on the western rivers of Pakistan which is jeopardising the pressure that if India releases its stored water, its flow towards Pakistan will cause floods due to its natural geographic landscape of being an upper riparian state. India is also building dam on Wular Lake whereas Pakistan due to its political disagreement among the political parties has been unable to build a consensus on Kala Bagh Dam. The political differences have not only increased the cost of dam, but have also led common Pakistanis to an inevitable crisis of water shortage in their daily lives.

It is tacit fact that during monsoon season there is surplus water, that can be stored, yet due to lack of inefficient management of water resources it all gets wasted. Pakistan being an agricultural society is highly dependent on water and irrigation system. Due to global warming and less rain during last few decades, farmers of Pakistan started to pump out the underground water, which is another major reason of dropped water levels. Both surface and underground water is mismanaged, and thus agriculture sector of Pakistan is getting seriously effected as a result of which Pakistan’s GDP suffers. Besides rural areas, the urban population of country is also struggling to have access to clean drinking water. Industries waste material is either wasted in sea or rivers which in turn is causative of water based diseases and generating serious health hazards.

While debating the edifice of dams in Pakistan, the disagreement on the construction of Kalabagh and Bhasha dams now needs to be settled and resolved through dialogue. Water storage capacity of Pakistan is currently not enough to cater to the needs of the country and if the resistance on building new water reservoirs continues, the country may run completely dry in a very short span of time. Water dispute between Pakistan and India is still unresolved and the deadlock continues as of the last dialogue between both the states. India will continue to hold its rigid stance as water scarcity in Pakistan is favourable for them. Pakistan needs to involve United Nations and International Court of Justice to pressurize India on resolving the issues before the country leads to an internal civil war like conflict. The initiative of Chief Justice of Pakistan of initiating a dam fund needs to be highly appreciated and supported. Unfortunately, business community as well as oversees Pakistanis have not responded to the CJP’s call on the issue of national importance as was expected from them. Though many fund raising events are scheduled for collecting and motivating people to contribute more for this national cause yet more amount and donations can be generated through motivational talks, campaigns, seminars and dialogues. Media can play a vital role as better source of communication among all masses. There is a need to raise awareness among public about the intensity of this grave situation. All stakeholders must come forward to put their share for this national need.

Besides contributions and partaking, efficient management and suitable measures need to be taken in order to utilize the available water resources of the country. For this purpose, all the stakeholders, provinces, government and political representatives should have consultative dialogue and consensus on adopting new strategies and better options for concerns on water. Operative management of water resources need to be prioritized and policies need to be defined and resourcefully implemented. National water policy needs to be implemented on an urgent and steady basis. Execution of the policies is the actual key rather just merely having dialogue and paperwork. Construction of big dams would take time and meanwhile construction of small water reservoirs can be another viable option that needs to be explored. In agriculture sector, well-organized water utilization is needed to give mandatory strength to the economy. This issue should be tackled very seriously else Pakistan will face grave consequences in near future.

—The writer is an MPhil scholar IR at Bahria University, Islamabad.

