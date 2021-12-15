Pakistan and Azerbaijan are brotherly nations having deep rooted relations: Ambassador

RIU seminar on Nizami Ganjavi

Riphah International University in collaboration with Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies organized a seminar on “Nizami Ganjavi: A Revolutionary, Visionary Poet and Philosopher”. The objective of the seminar was to pay tribute to Legend Azerbaijan philosopher, mathematician, scientist, Islamic ideologist, poet and revolutionary as the Govt of Azerbaijan declared 2021 as the “Year of Nizami Ganjavi”.

Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Dr. Ijlal Hussain, Director, Silk Road Centre, Islamabad, Dr. Anar Gafarov, Prof. Institute of Philosophy, Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid, Prof, Allama Iqbal Open University, Ms. Farhat, President IPDS and Dr. Rashid Aftab, Director, Public Policy, Riphah International University were the speakers and contributed their thoughts on the subject.

During the ceremony, Ambassador of Azerbaijan delivered a keynote speech signifying the importance and strengthening of Azer-Pakistan bilateral relations and called Pakistan and Azerbaijan as “brotherly nations”, declaring the firmness of friendly and strategic ties between both states.

He expressed that we are celebrating 880th birth anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi, the great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher who has contributed significantly to world literature and should be promoted more broadly in the world, particularly in the Islamic countries.

It was further emphasized that Nizami was not just an intellect and poet but his throughouts are lifetime as he pursued knowledge diligently and doubled his experience with his poetic talent; these two great attributes contributed to his scientific and philosophical research into the happiness of the human being.

The ambassador also referred to the contribution made by Iqbal for bringing a societal change. The other speakers also highlighted the work of Nizami which comprises unique poetic and philosophical thoughts, innovations and universal themes which has transcended borders to influence the literature of distant lands and his influence on literature lasted long after his death.