Pakistan and 43 other countries meet to discuss Bitcoin

Amid the continuous stress on fiat money and the dwindling stocks around the world, cryptocurrency in general, and Bitcoin in particular, seems to have taken the attention of countries as 44 states, including Pakistan, met in El Salvador today to discuss the adoption of Bitcoin in the national economy.

It was confirmed by the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who tweeted on Monday that 32 central banks and 12 financial authorities (44 countries) will meet in El Salvador to discuss financial inclusion, digital economy, banking the unbanked, the Bitcoin rollout and its benefits in our country.

Tomorrow, 32 central banks and 12 financial authorities (44 countries) will meet in El Salvador to discuss financial inclusion, digital economy, banking the unbanked, the #Bitcoin rollout and its benefits in our country. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 16, 2022

The President mentioned that the State Bank of Pakistan and other central banks and financial institutions would attend the meeting.

National Bank of Rwanda

Nepal Rastra Bank

Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) Kenya

State Bank of Pakistan

Superintendencia General de Entidades Financieras de Costa Rica

Superintendencia de la Economía Popular y Solidaria de Ecuador

Banco Central de El Salvador

It is pertinent to mention that the President of El Salvador legalised Bitcoin in his country and invested heavily in BTC.

Dips usually give investors the opportunity to buy when the prices are lower, and El Salvador seized the opportunity.

According to its President’s tweet, it bought 500 Bitcoins at an average price of $30,744, taking the total number of BTC purchased by El Salvador to 2,301.